Sven Henrich summarized our current lunatic situation as well as can be done last Friday: Markets at 210% market cap to GDP, inflation at 30 year highs, consumer confidence at 10 year lows & the job quits rate at the highest ever. But in no way did we flood the system with too much money. […]