Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Here is the most important chart of the last decade. It shows that the central banker delusion of “lowflation” as measured by the PCE deflator (brown line) was a statistical aberration. It was the consequence of a one-time plunge in durable goods driven by the rapid spread of the global supply chain and an 8-year […]