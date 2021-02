The problem is not just the willingness of American policymakers to go to war for no good reason, which is why “endless wars” entered the political lexicon. It is officials’ willingness to risk war without thinking. Especially by expanding military alliances.

https://original.antiwar.com/doug-bandow/2021/02/14/washington-should-put-the-american-people-first-no-one-has-the-right-to-be-a-us-ally/