The Folly Of The Trumpian Trade Wars

Donald Trump has had a lifelong adherence to the most primitive form of trade protectionism imaginable. That is, the utterly mistaken presumption that trade deficits are mainly a result of cheating by nefarious foreigners and/or stupid trade deals foisted on the economy by Washington Swamp creatures.

Thus, according to the Donald America will not start winning economically again until a tough businessman/negotiator like himself brings the hammer down on cheaters and slams the gates on imports by tariffs and any other means necessary until trade surpluses are once again the order of the day.

What is worse, we already know where this is going. Trump barreled into Washington in January 2017 vowing to Drain the Swamp—only to enlist as his chief trade advisers two of the greatest friends the Swamp ever had when it comes to bolstering and extending government interference in the economy. We are referring to Robert Lighthizer, who is a 50 year veteran of the K-street lawyer/lobbyist brigades, and Peter Navarro, an academic crackpot whose unhinged antipathy to China causes him to view commerce with the Red Ponzi as an occasion for all-out economic warfare. Both are slated for a reprise if there is another Trump Administration.

Thus, if you are an exporter Navarro insists that you get state approval for what you may or may not sell to the Chinese. And if you are an importer, you might as well get ready to pay a stiff tariff upcharge for the audacity of sourcing the lowest cost of global supply rather than buying from red-blooded, albeit higher cost, American vendors.

As both Lighthizer and Navarro see it trade is way too important to be left to the whims of the free market. To the contrary, it needs to be managed on a plenary basis by the trade apparatchiks domiciled in the beltway to insure that foreign competitors and adversaries do not take “unfair” advantage, and that stateside sales, jobs and profits are maximized.

But there should be no confusion. The so-called Swamp would not exist save for the manifold efforts by politicians and government bureaucrats to over-ride the free market via regulations, subsidies, taxes, tariffs, mandates and other interventions. All of these policies create windfall gains and losses for private economic players, and force them to hire the likes of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP, where Lighthizer practiced for decades, in order to protect their interests in the legislative and administrative processes.

In short, the Swamp is full of tens of thousands of Lighthizer’s, yet the Donald’s ultra-nationalist and protectionist trade policies are like manna from heaven for the creatures who ply their trades there. And after all the windfalls and rents are extracted by the most adept players in the Washington game, the main street economy ends up the worse for the wear.

To be sure, there is a giant problem with the $20 trillion of cumulative current account deficits (2024 $) the US has racked up continuously since the mid-1970s. But those massive, chronic trade shortfalls and the devastating off-shoring of domestic industry which had accompanied them are the result of bad money, not bad trade deals, bad actors abroad or the free market at work.

As shown below, the monthly trade deficit has rise from about $10 billion in 1992 to $100 billion at present—-or well more than $1 trillion on an annual basis. At the same time, the Fed’s balance sheet has exploded by 23X during the same period, thereby underscoring the massive inflationary bias of Fed policy.

For want of doubt, during this 31 year period (1992 to 2023) the CPI rose by 120% and unit labor costs by 60%. And these measures of soaring domestic production costs tell you all you need to know. The Fed inflated-away America’s competitive position, thereby causing the massive trade deficits and off-shoring of the domestic industrial economy which ensued.

Needless to say, Donald Trump and his trade war henchmen never even looked cross-eyed in the direction of the Eccles Building. Well, except to demand even easier, more inflationary monetary policies than the disastrous ones already in place.

Stated differently, when you look for the culprit behind the collapse of America’s trade account and industrial base proxied by the black line in the chart below, its wasn’t the Chicoms over there or incompetent trade policy officials over here. It was the money printers domiciled ten blocks from the White House.

US Trade Balance Versus Fed Balance Sheet, 1992 to 2023

In this context, it is worthwhile to examine the trade policy white paper authored by Peter Navarro in behalf of the Trump Administrator at the peak of its massive tariff raising campaign in 2018. This screed amounted to an unhinged outburst of anti-Chinese bellicosity and was entitled “How China’s Economic Aggression Threatens the Technologies and Intellectual Property of the United States and the World”.

It was a testimony to sheer economic ignorance and advocated a nasty form of Big Government nationalism that is exactly what would fill the Swamp even further with lobbyists, lawyers and crony-capitalist rent-seekers.

For instance, Navarro’s paper whines about China’s “reverse engineering” as if this staple of business life from time immemorial were some insidious new trick invented by the Chicoms:

“…..reverse engineering in China is widespread and entails the process of disassembling (products)…. for the purpose of cloning something similar without authorization from the rights holder…..(which) is illegal when the unauthorized production is of technology under patent or other protection.”

Goodness me. Illegal patent infringement is exactly why more than 7,000 patent cases are filed in the US court system each year. Under the rules of honest capitalism, it is the job of the patent owner to protect his property rights in court—-not some Trade Nanny in Washington.

Similarly, the Navarro screed complains that China forces US companies doing business there to share their technologies and that getting a government license or regulatory approval can often require the same:

A long-standing feature of China’s industrial policy is that foreign companies are often pushed to transfer technology as the price of market entry.. (Also) the Chinese government uses its administrative licensing and approvals processes to force technology transfer in exchange for the numerous approvals needed to establish and operate a business in China.

So what?

Exactly no one mandated US companies to do business in China. If the Red Suzerains of Beijing are stupid enough to enforce a “no tickee, no washee” policy on foreign capital, it’s their loss, not the business of the US government.

As investors have long understood, capital goes where it is appreciated and treated nicely or at least fairly. If China wants to be hostile to foreign capital by imposing unreasonable conditions, capitalists should take their football and play elsewhere—-not run to the Washington Swamp seeking redress.

Stated differently, in pushing all these “unfair trade” canards, corporate America wants to have its cake and eat it too. For crying out loud, China is a communist country, not Texas!

So of course its government will impose onerous conditions on business—-foreign and domestic, too, because that’s what statist regimes do.

And that’s why the whole Trumpian/Navarro screed against China’s supposed “economic aggression” is actually a giant “so what!” in substance and a dangerous policy misdirection in practice.

For instance, the Navarro white paper also whined that China seeks to:

“force foreign patent and technology holders to accept below-market royalty rates…….”

“limit the time that a foreign patent or rights holder has exclusive control over the technology….”

“use security reviews to force foreign enterprises to disclose propriety information….”.

“impose burdensome and intrusive testing requirements….to be certified before marketing certain productions in China”

“(force) the placement of foreign research and development facilities in China as a condition of access to the Chinese market…..”

“(mandate)including Chinese Communist Party Committees in corporate charters and in their corporate governance”

All of this and much more belongs in what free traders have always called the “rocks in your harbor fallacy”.

That is, the self-punishing idea that if a foreign country imposes tariff or non-tariff barriers (like those listed above) to your commerce, you should respond in kind by filling your harbors with like and similar obstructions.

But what we have in the present instance is far more insidious than this traditional tariff-for-tariff fallacy because it involves a three-way merger of ideas that are fundamentally inimical to both capitalist prosperity and political liberty.

To wit, the Trumpian Trade Wars embody a witches brew of:

Tariff-based economic protectionism

Trade Nanny-based crony capitalism

Empire-based economic warfare

The latter feature was highlighted in the Navarro report’s hyper-ventilation about alleged Chinese cyber-enabled espionage.

It was also the basis for a ban at that time on China’s #2 telecom company (ZTE), prohibiting it from doing any business in the US and from buying key high performance and value-added components from Qualcomm and Intel.

Why? Because ZTE apparently failed to act with the requisite zest as an enforcement arm of Imperial Washington’s hex on trade with Iran and North Korea.

Self-evidently, these items have no more merit than traditional economic protectionism.

A legitimate homeland based national security policy would have no quarrel with Iran and no need for waging economic warfare against it under the euphemism of “sanctions”.

Likewise, it would never have put American forces on the Korean peninsula in the first place—let lone hung around for 65 years threatening regime change and military action against the north.

So the fact that Washington was pushed into a fight with China over the ZTE ban is more than a bit ironical.

Having waged economic aggression against both Iran and North Korea for years, Washington then proceeded to wage economic warfare on China because one of its state companies did not take up arms as instructed by the U.S. State Department; and while it was at it, these geniuses also proposed to wage war on American jobs by forbidding acts of commerce between Qualcomm and its Chinese customer.

Likewise, the Navarro screed foamed at the mouth about Chinese cyber-espionage and its alleged “state-sponsored campaign of theft” allegedly conducted by “40,000 intelligence offices abroad (and) more than 50,000 intelligence officers in mainland China”.

Now that’s precious. It brings to mind the notion of the cat-calling-the-kettle-black. After all, the US spends $85 billion per year on its massive, globe-spanning surveillance and spying operations that pales China’s operations into insignificance.

Moreover, when it comes to the commercial side of things, why in the world do the Trumpites think there has arisen a $150 billion per year global cyber-security industry selling exactly the kind of ultra-sophisticated technological protections needed to block hackers and thieves in the internet age?

Stated differently, cyber-theft is indigenous to the global internet and is unfortunately conducted by tens of thousands of private and state hackers, not just the Chinese. But the threat is creating its own solution.

To wit, cyber-security defense is an increasingly valuable economic commodity, just as were guards and Brinks Trucks in the days of cash-based banking. Accordingly, vendors are developing ever more powerful and effective cyber-security systems, which are available to every US business for the purchase.

Needless to say, K-Street and its polished racketeers are dedicated to the business of inventing missions and functions for Big Government that need ‘splainin’ and persuasion by high-paid lobbyists, and which involve soaking taxpayers and consumers for what corporate clients and other interest groups should be doing for themselves.

In that context, no more insidious notion is at loose in the beltway than the Trade Nanny predicate which underlies the Donald’s revived attacks on China’s alleged technology theft and “economic aggression”.

In the specific case of cyber-theft, companies should buy their own cyber-security protection—just as they guard their own plants, insure their goods against damage or loss, sue infringers on their patents and undertake a whole gamut of like and similar actions which are the cost of doing business in the modern world.

In short, the Trumpian Trade Wars are far more popular in the Imperial City than pro-free market commentators remotely understand. That’s because the Donald’s primitive 18th century mercantilism, in fact, was a plump target for the neocons’ insane war-mongering about China and corporate America’s ever out-stretched hand for crony capitalist subventions.

As is always the case, of course, main street America will be the ultimate victim of this noxious brew.

Even the original Trumpian tariffs were imposed not just to punish the Chicoms for conventional tariff barriers and industrial subsidies. They was actually directed at China’s alleged technology theft and were intended to spank them good and hard for not being nice to American capitalists.

We are referring, of course, to our stock price obsessed C-suites, which foolishly bring their capital to the Red Ponzi so they can brag about it on bubble vision, and then whine about the “unfairness” inherent in the regime.

So here’s the sad story once again. The good folks who buy milking machines and industrial magnet, for instance, have been forced to pay 25% more because corporate lobbyists convinced the Donald that a Trade Nanny in Washington is the route to MAGA:

The (tariff ) list includes air compressors for refrigerators, industrial scales, backhoes, hay mowers, chicken incubators, cow milking machines, wheat combines, printers, light bulb machinery, food processing equipment, industrial magnets, televisions, electronic traffic signs, pacemakers, pressure gauges and thousands of like and similar items.

Indeed, you only need to read the White House screed against China to recognize that what actually unfolded in 2018 was the very opposite of a traditional trade skirmish. Instead, it was an unprecedented act of Washington-led economic aggression against another sovereign state that happens to have unfortunately saddled itself with a statist economic model that we call the Red Ponzi.

That is to say, the gravamen of Navarro’s complaint was not this or that high tariff or NTB (non-tariff barrier), which presumably could be negotiated away—even if that really isn’t Washington’s proper role.

To the contrary, the attack of Navarro and the Donald on China was an attack on the entire warp and woof of its jerry-built $15 trillion red capitalist economy.

That amounted to just another exercise in Regime Change on steroids and portends an existential collision with the rulers of Beijing if the Donald gets back in the Oval Office with his deplorable gang of trade advisers.

Indeed, the prospective return of Peter Navarro and Robert Lighthizer to the top trade policy positions in Washington ought to scare the living bejesus out of everyone.

As we indicated, Navarro is the most dangerous economic ignoramus and fanatical nationalist ever to hold high office in the White House; and Lighthizer is a career swamp creature and the walking embodiment of Washington’s crony capitalist system.

So we don’t think the possibility of a return to the Trumpian Trade Wars is a secondary matter.

What is actually brewing is an epic upheaval of international commerce that will bury Washington even deeper in the Swamp and batter the living standards of Flyover America in trade-based inflation that will make the recent fly-up on Joe Biden’s watch look like a walk in the park.