The Foreign Aid Cesspool Is Far, Far Deeper Than You Think

The “industrial aid complex,” as USAID chief Samantha Power calls them, argues that statistics that show funding concentrated in the hands of a few create the wrong impression. The contractor’s principal role is to project manage and serve as a trusted intermediary to get the funding to the community-level organizations who will do the work. Smaller groups are often unfamiliar with USAID’s byzantine rules and regulations and need back-office help from a USAID contractor who knows the ins and outs. Working through the contractors, the funding does reach their intended foreign destinations, they say.

However, researchers at the University of Washington call America’s foreign aid “phantom aid” because the U.S. government’s U.S.-based “implementing partners” retain most of the money, including to pay for salaries or overhead or to administer programs. According to their review of a typical health award, for example, typically 15-30% pays for the contracted organization’s overhead costs (sometimes more), another ~25% pays for their headquarters staff, and another ~25% for their staff to live in aid receiving countries to manage local partners. This leaves the difference actual program delivery, often divided up among scores of organizations that must compete for small amounts of funding. Contractors’ staff salaries typically greatly exceed local salaries, too, sometimes by 10X, which can distort local economies and create brain drain.

Report: America’s “phantom” foreign aid

Meanwhile, smaller organizations that are on the front lines of providing direct service delivery typically can’t compete directly for USAID funding, so they must subcontract with one of USAID’s big “prime” contracting partners. Once they do, they’re often surprised by how little the prime contractor is willing to pay them. This is because there are usually dozens, sometimes hundreds, of sub-partners on a typical project.

According to a Center for Global Development report that examined five years worth of USAID spending data, from 2017-2021, U.S.-based aid contractors distributed approximately just 14 percent of what they made those years to local, frontline organizations. Another analysis, by Devex, shows that USAID’s contractors retained more than 82 cents of every contract dollar they made in 2022, subcontracting approximately just over 17 percent of the total value of their contracts to other organizations (local or otherwise). This figure is also likely inflated because it includes instances when contractors just subcontracted to their own affiliates. For example, one U.S.-based contractor’s top subcontracting partner was their South African affiliate, according to Devex.

Analysis: USAID contractors retain .82 cents of every $1 in 2022

Note: Devex’s report notes there are significant data gaps. Prime contractors often submit duplicate reports, for example. However, after accounting for these issues, Devex estimate that prime contractors subcontracted “a little over $1 billion” out of the approximately $5.9 billion in the total contracts they won in the 2022 fiscal year.