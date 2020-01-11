The Fourth Great Washington Lie: Hi, We’re The Indispensable Nation And We’re Here To Liberate You!
Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi is following Iraq’s Parliament decision to remove all foreign forces from Iraq. But his request for talks with the U.S. about the U.S. withdrawal process was answered with a big “F*** You”: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/in-iraq-the-us-is-again-an-occupation-force-as-it-rejects-to-leave-as-demanded.html#more
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.