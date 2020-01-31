The Futility Of Subzero Money: Eurozone Growth Hits 6-Year Low

The bloc’s economic weakness also reflects longer-term problems, including an aging and stagnant population, a weak presence in faster-growing digital sectors and problems coordinating its responses to those and other challenges across its 19 member countries. Economists don’t expect a pickup in economic growth in 2020….. https://www.wsj.com/articles/eurozone-growth-hits-6-year-low-as-key-automobile-industry-struggles-11580466957?mod=hp_lista_pos2