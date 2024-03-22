The GOP Spenders Had Another Really Bad Day

House Republicans proved once again today that they are sniveling fakes when it comes to fiscal responsibility. Fully 101 Republicans voted for a 1,018-page omnibus appropriations bill that was delivered in the dead of night at 3AM, containing $1.2 trillion of sight unseen spending authority for 70% of the government including DOD, Homeland Security, Labor and Health and Human Resources among dozens of lesser departments, and which was dripping with earmarks and pork the likes of which has never before been seen even on Capitol Hill.

The GOP vote should have been a resounding 219 “nays”, with a message sent to GOP speaker Johnson and GOP Appropriations Commitee Chair Kay Granger to vacate their positions in disgrace. The fact is, there was no reason whatsoever for these two so-called leaders to sign on to this abomination except to avoid being chastised by CNN and the Washington Post for shutting down the government come Saturday morning.

It has actually come down to that. The GOP ranks on Capitol Hill have become so populated with careerist politicians from safely gerrymandered districts that they actually think their highest calling is to keep doors open at Foggy Bottom, the lights on at the Washington Monument and to make bipartisan nice with their careerist counterparts among the Dems in the House and Senate.

Yet all the while they are truly bankrupting the nation, and at a rapidly accelerating pace. And we do mean accelerating. At $6.423 trillion in 2023, Federal spending stood at 28X the level extant when you editor first landed on Capitol Hill as a 24-year-old legislative assistant to a Republican congressman in 1970.

Alas, by the time we became budget director in 1981 Federal outlays had already grown from $228 billion per year to $657 billion under Jimmy Carter’s outgoing budget, and then went on to $1.151 trillion when the Gipper rode off into the California sunset in early 1989.

Thereafter it should have gotten better because the cold war ended when the Soviet Union was swept into the dustbin of history in 1991, and the national security functions at that point totaled $342 billion. So nearly 30% of the total budget was ripe for a sweeping cutback that could have been coupled with a long overdue reform of the nation’s sprawling entitlements.

Alas, the military-industrial complex did not go quietly into the good night, the GOP’S noisy anti-spenders soon chickened out on entitlements and the domestic porkers on both sides of the aisle were not about to abandon their log-rolling modus operandi.

Accordingly, by the turn of the century, the spending level had nearly reached $2.0 trillion annually, and then it was off to the races again. Bush the Younger and his neocon globalists launched more Forever Wars, even as they expanded rather than curtailed Social Security and Food Stamps, education spending and much more.

Thus, on the eve of the Great Financial crisis in 2007, Federal outlays were pushing the $3.0 trillion mark, and then it was off to another burst of spending under Obama’s “shovel ready” anti-recession stimulus and Obamacare shortly thereafter. Not unsurprisingly, still another trillion-dollar milestone was crossed in 2016 when Federal spending weighed in at $4.175 trillion.

Needless to say, Donald Trump proved to be no enemy of the Swamp at all, notwithstanding his endless rhetorical declamations. In just four short years he brought the Federal spending total to $5.86 trillion in 2020. That is to say, Federal spending grew by $425 billion per year and nearly 9% per annum during that period.

To be sure, during his first three years Biden was no slouch on the spending front, either. But spending growth did slow down to $190 billion or 3.1% per year to $6.43 trillion by 2023.

Still, between 2016 and 2023 the UniParty managed to raise annual Federal spending by $2.26 trillion per or 54% at a time when Federal receipts rose by barely half that amount to $4.44 trillion. And so amidst an allegedly booming economy we had a $2 trillion fiscal deficit in calendar year 2023.

Federal Spending, 1970 to 2023

And this gets us to the gravamen of today’s GOP betrayal and capitulation to the spenders lurking all about in the Great Swamp of the nation’s capital. To wit, Republicans blame the nation’s resulting $34.5 trillion public debt—which will cross the $40 trillion level sometime in 2025—on automatic entitlement and other mandatory spending programs and claim they would be ready to roll-up their sleeves if the only the Dems would play fair politically and stop claiming the GOP wants to throw grandma out in the snow.

Then again, the Republican party has overwhelmingly renominated the biggest spender ever to inhabit the Oval Office and he has said in no uncertain terms that he will not cut a dime from Social Security and Medicare, which alone will cost more than $25 trillion over the next decade.

But that means there is only one place to close the yawning budget gap, which will take the public debt to $100 trillion by the early 2040s under current policy, and that is the so-called defense and nondefense discretionary budget.

Of course, that’s what was on the line today when the GOP Speaker and a near majority of his caucus lined up for a $1.2 trillion monstrosity, which itself is another scam because its omits so much committed funding that huge supplemental appropriations are already waiting in the wings.

Still, when the GOP controlled the veto pen from 2017 through 2020 and had large enough ranks in the House and Senate to prevent any veto from being over-ridden, there occurred an outbreak of “discretionary” spending that exceeded any other administration in US history.

To wit, discretionary budget authority in Obama’s final budget (2016) posted at $1.167 trillion—a level which was essentially flat with the $1.180 trillion authorized for 2008.

But then discretionary spending erupted like never before. The total figure for defense and nondefense combined hit $1.899 trillion in 2020. This $732 billion increase in annual spending authority representing a 63% gain and growth of nearly 13% per annum.

What’s worse is that the non-defense side of the equation led the charge. In this context, we believe that an accurate reflection of the national security budget should include the Defense Department, international operations and security assistance and health care and other programs for veterans, which are just deferred war spending.

The outgoing Obama national security budget in 2016 was $733 billion and by 2020 that had risen to $928 billion. That gain reflected the fact that the UniParty on Capitol Hill accommodated the huge 27% increase in the national security budget that had been proposed by the Trump Administration.

Still, this $195 billion gain in national security spending authority accounted for only 27% of the aforementioned $732 billion increase in total discretionary budget authority. By the math, therefore, the nondefense increase was truly staggering: The figure rose from $434 billion in 2016 to $971 billion in 2020, representing 22.3% per annum increase!

The details of these staggering increases leave nothing to the imagination. The GOP has palavered for decades that if given the chance it would sharply curtail nondefense discretionary spending in order to rein in the runaway Federal budget. But here is actually what they did when given the chance under Donald Trump:

Discretionary Budget Authority for 2016 Versus 2020 and % Change:

Natural Resources: $37.2 billion vs. $43.2 billion or +16%.

Education, Training and Social Services: $94.2 billion vs. $134.8 billion or +43%.

Transportation: $32.5 billion vs. $78.3 billion or +141%.

Agriculture: $6.2 billion vs. $20.8 billion or+236%.

Health programs: $60.6 billion vs. $317.1 billion or +423%.

There you have it. Trump apologists, of course, will claim that the Covid made them do it, but that doesn’t wash, as we have demonstrated again and again.

The virus did not cause the lockdowns: Donald Trump ordered and blessed them through the final year of his term. And the Lockdowns didn’t cause this enormous eruption of discretionary spending. The GOP leadership on Capitol Hill embraced and the Donald signed the authorizing and appropriations bills that sent discretionary spending skyward in 2020.

Here’s the thing, however. The omnibus appropriations bill approved today includes discretionary spending that remains at the insane 2020 eruption levels. And the GOP made it happen yet again.