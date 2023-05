Between the year 2000 and 2021, Federal outlays grew from $1.9 trillion to $7.2 trillion or by 6.5% per annum—a figure far higher than the 4.0% per year growth of GDP during the same 21-year period. Consequently, Federal outlays soared from 18.6% of GDP in 2000 to 30.7% in 2021. The ghosts of America’s greatest […]