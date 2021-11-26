The Great Pacific Garbage Patch—-More Fake Environmentalist News

Of all the fabricated narratives about the environment, this one takes the cake. Yes, there is plastic in the oceans, mostly discarded fishing gear, but there is no island of plastic waste twice the size of Texas in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Because the average person cannot see the middle of the Pacific for themselves sensationalist activists, media, and politicians just make this up. In fact, plastic in the oceans is doing far more good than harm. Allow me to explain this bold assertion.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/the-great-pacific-garbage-patch-twice-the-size-of-texas-is-fake/