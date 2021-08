Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

This is getting truly ridiculous. They made another run at another all-time high on the S&P 500 Index late last week, notwithstanding that the Federal Reserve’s self-inflicted inflationary trap is closing in all around it. So, when the virulent incoming data soon forces them to start tapering ahead of schedule and to begin the “liftoff” […]