Whether last Wednesday’s Capitol-storming mob was infiltrated with Antifa, BLM, or FBI-planted false-flaggers or not, to the extent it accelerates a civil war within the Republican Party I can only say, “Hallelujah.” You see, what’s wrong with American governance at this fraught hour is not too much partisan rancor or too much unhinged, divisive political […]