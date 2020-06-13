The Myth Of Fortress Balance Sheets—Why Another Banking Crisis Looms

Thus far, I’ve focused on CLOs because they are the most troubling assets held by the banks. But they are also emblematic of other complex and artificial products that banks have stashed on—and off—their balance sheets. Later this year, banks may very well report quarterly losses that are much worse than anticipated. The details will include a dizzying array of transactions that will recall not only the housing crisis, but the Enron scandal of the early 2000s

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/07/coronavirus-banks-collapse/612247/