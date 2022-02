According to reports from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, obscured by our mainstream which only talks about the Russian deployment, Ukrainian Army and National Guard units, amounting to about 150 thousand men, are positioned here. They are armed and trained, and thus effectively commanded, by US-NATO military advisers and instructors.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/02/no_author/the-blackwater-is-in-donbass-with-the-azov-battalion/