The Problem Is No Central Bank Can Bail Out The Physical Economy From Shortages

Not at all, in the view of supply-chain experts. Well before this announcement they had pointed out –as did we, in ‘In Deep Ship’— that simply getting containers out of the terminal at LA achieves very little if you don’t the solve chassis crisis; if the containers sit there waiting for trucks; or for truckers; or for rail. All you do is move the logjam from sea to shore – and that can potentially make matters worse.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rabobank-problem-no-central-bank-can-bail-out-physical-economy-shortages