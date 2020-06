Staying open during the pandemic wasn’t cheap. Big companies say they spent anywhere from hundreds of thousands to almost a billion dollars in Covid-19-related costs. Some say they expect the costs to keep rising in coming quarters, even as they face uncertain demand from consumers.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-much-covid-19-cost-those-businesses-that-stayed-open-11592910575?mod=hp_lead_pos11