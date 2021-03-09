Yesterday, I got the results of the test I took to detect whether I had developed a T-Cell response to the virus.

Like the antibody test I took almost 2 months ago, it was positive. These two things would appear to demonstrate that for all intents and purposes my body knew exactly what to do with this virus and that it probably has the equipment to dispose of it again were it, or one of its cousins, to revisit me in the near-to-medium term.

https://www.aier.org/article/the-rights-of-the-naturally-immune/