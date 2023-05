Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

The assumption that market capitalism is working according to the scriptures penned by St. Adam Smith is dead wrong, and has been for decades now. That’s because today’s bailout-ridden crony capitalism is not remotely the real thing, and because free markets can’t function efficiently and productively when they are flooded with cheap credit printed by […]