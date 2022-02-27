The Russia Hawks Are Jumping The Shark

Get this. Åslund served as an economic adviser to the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Ukraine at the moment when Yeltsin was busy helping western banksters carve up these former Soviet regions for the plunder. As we all know, Putin stepped in backed by Russian loyalists, kicked out big mouth Hermitage Capital pirate Bill Browder, jailed then banished Yukos Oil mafioso Mikhail Khodorkovsky and a slew of others, and rescued the Russian people’s legacy.

https://philbutler.medium.com/an-unpaid-advertisement-for-western-warmonger-anders-%C3%A5slund-e102c80cd31e