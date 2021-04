With no warning, no announcement, and no explanation, YouTube on April 7, 2021, suddenly deleted the entire video from its platform. Once hosted by WTSP Tampa Bay, an NBC affiliate, it originally appeared as embedded in a story on WTSP.com. The video that once lived here is now replaced by this.

https://www.aier.org/article/youtube-censors-florida-governor-desantis-and-his-science-advisors/