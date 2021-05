Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

The hits just don’t stop coming. Last Friday, the Commerce Department revealed that government transfer payments in March reached a staggering total of $8.1 trillion at an annualized rate, which figure compares to the $3.2 trillion pre-COVID benchmark level that prevailed in February 2020. Accordingly, during the month in which Sleepy Joe’s great big $1,400 stimmy checks came roaring […]