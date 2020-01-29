The Swamp Lacerates The Donald: Bolton Was On Payroll Of Never Trumper Ukrainian Oligarch, Viktor Pinchuk
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton pocketed $115,000 from Ukrainian steel oligarch Viktor Pinchuk’s foundation shortly before entering Trump Administration……As the Washington Post noted, Pinchuk has exceeded $10 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation. https://nationalfile.com/john-bolton-took-six-figures-from-ukrainian-oligarch-clinton-foundation-donor/
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.