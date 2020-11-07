The Taiwan Covid Anomaly: No Lockdowns, Minimal Testing, Few Cases, No Problem!

The Taiwanese case reveals something extraordinary about pandemic response. As much as public-health authorities imagine that the trajectory of a new virus can be influenced or even controlled by policies and responses, the current and past experiences of coronavirus illustrate a different point. The severity of a new virus might have far more to do with endogenous factors within a population rather than the political response.

According to the lockdown narrative, Taiwan did almost everything “wrong” but generated what might in fact be the best results in terms of public health of any country in the world.

https://www.aier.org/article/the-mystery-of-taiwan/