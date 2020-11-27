The Thanksgiving Rebellion of 2020

Like the Soviet apparatchiks of old, they believe that the theater of dictatorial compliance is for the worker and peasants but not for themselves. The “vanguard of the proletariat” has a special exemption from the rules they make for others.  They live well. Everyone else: line up at the food bank.

There is a reason why so many Americans are not buying it anymore. It’s become rather obvious that this is less about health and science than it is about social/economic/political control, regardless of the costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.aier.org/article/the-thanksgiving-rebellion-of-2020/