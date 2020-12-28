The Threat of Authoritarianism in the U.S. is Very Real, and Has Nothing To Do With Trump

……. What makes this most menacing of all is that the primary beneficiaries of these rapid changes are Silicon Valley giants, at least three of which — Facebook, Google, and Amazon — are now classic monopolies. That the wealth of their primary owners and executives — Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai — has skyrocketed during the pandemic is well-covered, but far more significant is the unprecedented power these companies exert over the dissemination of information…..

 

 

 

https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-threat-of-authoritarianism-in.