The True Cost Of Off-Shoring Comes Home To Roost

“We’re doing this even though China is way cheaper,” Mr. Madar said. “How good is it to have cheaper components when you cannot get them? For a consumer-products company like us, you need to have super stability in supply.”

The New York-based fragrance seller is among a collection of companies shifting operations back to the U.S. from China and other countries where cheap labor and easy access to factory capacity had far outweighed costs of shipping products across the ocean.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-up-with-china-one-boss-tries-removing-it-from-the-supply-chain-11657445401