The Trumpified GOP—Fiscal Miscreants Like Never Before
The Big Spenders running for the Dem nomination have been talking up a storm about expanded social programs, new green initiatives, free stuff for college kids and other deserving folks, and a bigger and better Welfare State generally. So its not surprising that the GOP spinmeisters have reverted to their tried and true talking points, […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.