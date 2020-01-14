The UkraineGate Whistleblower Scam: Chapter And Verse On Its Corrupt Origin At The Obama DOJ
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 […]
