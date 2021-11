Many of us have been watching Tony “the weasel” Fauci prevaricate time and again, while maintaining his duper’s delight sly half-smile, so the recent exposure of a new Faucian atrocity came as no surprise. Indeed, those who’ve watched Dr. Judy Mikovits tell her riveting story, and/or have read her excellent book Plague of Corruption, are already well versed in Tricky Tony’s sneaky ways and diabolical character.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/the-unmasking-of-dr-mengele-s-fauci/