The Usual Suspects Are Trying to Foment a Crisis With Russia

The Pentagon is waging a multifaceted campaign of provocations, especially in and around the Black Sea. The US air and naval presence there has surged markedly in the past year or so, including a new deployment in November over Moscow’s strenuous and increasingly pointed protests. Washington and its NATO allies also have conducted several “exercises” (i.e., war games) in that body of water. The ever-helpful Ukrainian government now calls for a “constant” NATO military presence in the Black Sea.

