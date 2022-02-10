“They Will Not Silence Me”: Doctor Who Discovered Omicron Was Pressured Not To Reveal It’s Mild

The doctor who discovered the Omicron Covid-19 strain, Angelique Coetzee, says that she was pressured by European governments not to reveal that it had mild presentation, according to an interview in Germany’s Welt.

When asked if it’s true, Coetzee replied: “ I was told not to state publicly that it was a mild illness. I have been asked to refrain from making such statements and to say that it is a serious illness. I declined.” (translated).

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/they-will-not-silence-me-doctor-who-discovered-omicron-was-pressured-not-reveal-its-mild