100 top CEOs and business leaders have agreed to band together and fight ‘restrictive’ voting laws designed to strengthen the integrity of elections, such as voter ID, after a weekend Zoom summit during which the CEOs threatened to withhold campaign contributions and punish states by pulling investments in factories, stadiums and other projects and endorsements.

Kenneth Chenault, left, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive ofhttps://www.zerohedge.com/political/100-top-ceos-plot-punish-states-which-pass-restrictive-voting-laws