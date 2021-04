Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

He’s an arrogant lame brain, folks. Jerome Powell recently told “60 Minutes” in no uncertain terms that it’s 2.00% inflation come hell or high water; and that until then, the Federal Reserve intends to crush, suppress, and flatten interest rates with malice aforethought. “We want to see inflation move up to 2%. And we mean […]