Debuting this week: America’s first genuine show trial, the second impeachment of Donald Trump, an exercise in pure malice designed by a party in power to teach a lesson to the party out of power. The lesson: we’re gonna getcha, getcha, getcha, as in the old song by Blondie. That’s it, and that’s all.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/james-howard-kunstler/baseless/