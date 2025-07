As we approach the 54th anniversary of Nixon’s ignominious deed at Camp David in August 1971, it is appropriate to consider the pervasive, untoward consequences of this long ago event. Tricky Dick Nixon didn’t just sever the dollar’s anchor to gold in favor of Milton Friedman’s wrong-headed case for free market exchange rates: He actually […]

