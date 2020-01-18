Trump’s Bad, Pelosi’s Worse, The Impeachment Scam Is Just Plain Ridiculous
The truth: The impeachment of Donald Trump is the fruit of a malicious prosecution whose roots go back to the 2016 election, in the aftermath of which stunned liberals and Democrats began to plot the removal of the new president. This coup has been in the works for three years. […]
