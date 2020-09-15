Trump’s New Health Advisors Gets Censored By YouTube For Wrong-Think On The Covid

Atlas is an advocate for opening up the economy and allowing natural immunities to control the virus. In this, he has many colleagues in the public-health profession who agree with him, including many epidemiologists, virologists, immunologists, and medical doctors, all names frequently covered at AIER. This interview conducted by Hoover allows him to explain his views in depth.

Incredibly, YouTube has taken down the video interview of Scott Atlas for the usual vague reasons about community standards.

https://www.aier.org/article/youtube-censors-white-house-health-advisor/