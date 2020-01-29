Trump’s Real Sin On Ukraine Aid Was Not Stopping That Fount Of Corruption And Taxpayer Waste Permanently
The temporary postponement of the Ukrainian aid was practically irrelevant considering that U.S. assistance efforts have long fueled the poxes they promised to eradicate – especially kleptocracy, or government by thieves. A 2002 American Economic Review analysis concluded that “increases in [foreign] aid are associated with contemporaneous increases in corruption” and that “corruption is positively […]
