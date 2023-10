Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

The ghost of Harry Truman is surely still wandering about the financial netherworld looking for the proverbial one-armed economist. He famously called for the latter after enduring too much “on the one hand” versus “on the other hand” advice from government economists. Yet 75-years later Jerome Powell reminds us once again that the two-armed modality […]