Hey @joerogan nice to hear you paused from gargling Goat Urine or whatever you did instead of overcoming your fear of the Vaccine, to call me "unhinged" for pointing out what terrified snowflakes you and your clown car of followers are.

Here's the video that set off Mr. Afraid: pic.twitter.com/gLOgKiWlGs

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 13, 2021