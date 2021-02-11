UK COVID Police State: Travelers Must Quarantine In Hotel, Have 3 Tests, Face 10 Years Jail For Avoiding “The Law”

From Monday anyone entering the country will have to pass three PCR tests in order to be allowed any freedom inside the country after they have completed a ten day quarantine at a government selected hotel, at a cost of almost two thousand pounds.

Security guards will be stationed throughout the hotels, with police on standby if those inside try to leave before their release date.

 

 

 

 

 

https://summit.news/2021/02/09/uk-covid-police-state-travellers-must-quarantine-in-hotels-at-their-own-cost-have-3-tests-10k-fine-for-going-outside-and-10-years-prison-if-caught-trying-to-avoid-the-law/

 