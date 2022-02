But this whole thing is a farce. As I see it, here is the Ukraine crisis in a nutshell:

Biden to Putin: “Don’t invade Ukraine.”

Putin to Biden: “We have no intention of invading Ukraine.”

Biden to the US media: “Putin is about to invade Ukraine.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/02/ron-paul/ukraine-crisis-a-nightmare-caused-by-us-interventionism/