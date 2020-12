How is it possible to have a prescription drug price crisis when 90% of prescriptions are filled with generic drugs that cost, on average, $1 a day? The answer: The remaining 10% of prescriptions have an average cost of $20 a day and account for 80% of all prescription drug spending.

https://www.statnews.com/2020/12/16/unaffordable-prescription-drugs-real-legacy-hatch-waxman-act/