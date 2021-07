Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

June retail sales allegedly rose at a booming 15.6% year-over-year rate, thereby reminding us once again that just because you can look it up on Bloomberg doesn’t make it true. Actually, inflation-adjusted retail sales have fallen at a 13.5% annual rate since the March peak. Then again, the March peak was an out-of-this-world aberration that […]