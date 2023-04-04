Update On Joe Biden’s War For Freedom And Democracy

After a court hearing on Saturday, a monitoring bracelet was placed on Pavel’s ankle despite his objections. The allegations against him were made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and SBU agents raided Pavel’s home.

A Kyiv court on Saturday ordered the house arrest of Metropolitan Pavel, a Ukrainian Orthodox bishop who is the head monk at the historic Pechersk Lavra Monastery.

Pavel is suspected of justifying Russia’s invasion, which is a criminal offense in Ukraine. He has denied the allegations, saying he had “never been on the side of aggression.”

