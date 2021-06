Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 28, a total of 294,801 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 5,165 deaths — an increase of 759 over the previous week. There were 25,359 serious injuries reported, up 3,822 compared with last week.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-than-5000-covid-vaccine-deaths-in-america-25359-serious-injuries-and-almost-300000-reported-adverse-events/5747015