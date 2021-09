We now have over 5,000 deaths reported in VAERS for the COVID vaccines. To put this into perspective, that happened in eight months, whereas the total number of deaths reported for all other vaccines in the 30-year history of the VAERS database is under 3,500! Tell me that’s not a pattern! Go ahead. Tell me one more time! BULLSHIT!

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/09/01/what-the-hell-is-the-vaers-database-for/#more-247702