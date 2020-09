Sweden has just 13 patients in intensive care and has suffered an average of a single death per day for the last 10 despite avoiding lockdown.

Stockholm’s strategy of ‘herd immunity’ – once backed by Downing Street – to allow the disease to spread through the population, was criticised as reckless but the data increasingly vindicates the decision.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8717867/Sweden-just-13-coronavirus-patients-intensive-care-despite-avoiding-lockdown.html