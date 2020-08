Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

And, so it goes, from so-absurd-it’s-unwatchable to so-ridiculous-it’s-unwatchable. Friends, Americans, countrymen: This is the duopoly. By the end of a week-long celebration of identity politics that doubled as the Democrats’ virtual nominating convention, at least we knew the score. Should they prevail on November 3, Uncle Joe will be the on-call teleprompter-reading pastor of Woke-a-Palooza […]