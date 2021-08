Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

What the hell is Jay Powell smoking… On the very day that the July personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator release proves that inflation is surging, structural, and very un-transitory, the dufus who runs America’s rogue central bank unloaded this observation during his virtual Jackson Hole speech: Headline and core personal consumption expenditures inflation have run […]